To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Nathan Hale Arts Magnet School fourth graders Lacey Brickley, left, and Brody Clinton practice dance moves during a rehearsal of "The Lion King Kids" on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at the school in New London. The sold out show opens at the school on Friday, March 3, 2017 at 7 p.m. and has a second performance on Saturday.

