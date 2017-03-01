Lion King Kids
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Nathan Hale Arts Magnet School fourth graders Lacey Brickley, left, and Brody Clinton practice dance moves during a rehearsal of "The Lion King Kids" on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 at the school in New London. The sold out show opens at the school on Friday, March 3, 2017 at 7 p.m. and has a second performance on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|5 hr
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Tue
|J3SS23
|12
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb 6
|Mdt
|1
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Feb 3
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Wize1
|31
|Walking
|Jan '17
|JakeJr
|2
|State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC