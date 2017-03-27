Legal basics on the lesson plan at Pe...

Legal basics on the lesson plan at People's Law School in New London

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Acting New London Police Chief Peter Reichard speaks in the Criminal Law class during the People's Law School at the Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School in New London on Wednesday, March 29, 2017. New London - If the police come to your house with a search warrant, are you required to let them in? Twenty-five adults took advantage of a rare opportunity to receive free legal advice Wednesday, attending the People's Law School seminar at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School.

