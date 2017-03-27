Learning the language of movement

Learning the language of movement

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Kaitlyn Ezell, a dancer with the Albano Ballet Company of Hartford, leaps across the stage as part of a Strauss waltz during a series of dance vignettes for a lesson the "the language of movement" to students at Harbor School in New London Monday, March 27, 2017. Joseph Albano, the company's founder and artistic director, narrated the lesson looking at various forms of dance.

