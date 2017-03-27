Launch party planned for Spanish section in New London newspaper

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – Latino business leaders along with city and state officials are expected to gather for the Tuesday launch of a paid Spanish section of the New London Times called HOLA New London. Brief remarks will be made by New London Mayor Michael Passero, State Rep. Chris Soto, D- New London and State Sen. Paul Formica, R- East Lyme.

