Kid inventors pitch their projects in New London
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Renzulli Academy eighth grader Christian Santiago presents his invention "Apron +" to judges Dwight Snowberger, left, and Jamieson Weiss at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School in New London Friday, March 24, 2017. Students will present to family in the afternoon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|20 hr
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar 18
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar 18
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb 28
|J3SS23
|12
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb '17
|Mdt
|1
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC