Kid inventors pitch their projects in New London

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Renzulli Academy eighth grader Christian Santiago presents his invention "Apron +" to judges Dwight Snowberger, left, and Jamieson Weiss at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School in New London Friday, March 24, 2017. Students will present to family in the afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.