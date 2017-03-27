Jury convicts man of sexually assaulting female sailor in Groton

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A jury in New London found former Navy sailor Kenneth M. Weatherspoon guilty Thursday of sexually assaulting an active duty female sailor he lived with in Groton in November 2013. A six-member jury in New London Superior Court found him guilty of sexual assault in a spousal or cohabiting relationship and third-degree assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.