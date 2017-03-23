Ita s easy eating green

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Monique Snipe helps her son Mekhi, 3, spread fresh-made hummus onto a tortilla as Kaitlin Bennett, registered dietician at Shop Rite in New London, not pictured, goes over the preparation of a hummus and vegetable wrap with participants in the store's monthly mommy and me cooking class on March 17. As the registered dietitian at ShopRite of New London, part of Kaitlin Bennett's job is showing kids how to make healthy snacks. Since her March Mommy & Me class fell on St. Patrick's Day, everything had to be green.

