Hygienic art residency program seeks artists

Working visual artists are being sought to apply for residency at the Hygienic Art building at 79 Bank St. in downtown New London. Two live-in studio apartments will be available starting April 1 for an emerging artist looking for a place to live and work in an artist cooperative style environment, make art and be a part of the local art scene.

