HEY! Gaze upon the matchups for the 2018 ECC-SCC-SWC scheduling alliance

It's never too early to start fantasizing about football, so here are the 2018 matchups for the Eastern Connecticut Conference, Southern Connecticut Conference and South-West Conference scheduling alliance. The ECC's Montville, Stonington and Waterford will join the alliance in 2018 and play just one crossover in Week 2. The ECC's Division I schools - East Lyme, Fitch, Ledyard, New London and Norwich Free Academy - will take part next season in the inaugural year of the alliance .

