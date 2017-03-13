Group seeks Blumenthal's help in taking fresh approach to addiction problem

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal , left, listens as he meets with stakeholders in the local opioid crisis to discuss the state of the local response and concerns over the proposed Trump administration cuts to various medical and social service budgets at Ledge Light Health District Thursday, March 16, 2017.

