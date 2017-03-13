For L+M workers, snow may mean sleepover, no day off

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Engineer Paul Dubois works on replacing a valve in a deaerator tank in the plant operation area of Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in New London as a winter storm hits the region Tuesday, March 14, 2017. Many employees showed up early or stayed late for shifts, some even spending the night, to ensure the hospital was fully staffed for emergencies.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.