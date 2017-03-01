Flock stages a Long Daya s Journeya at Monte Cristo Cottage
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: In April, Flock Theatre is presenting the first production of “Long Day's Journey into Night” to be performed in the Monte Cristo Cottage, the inspiration for the setting of Eugene O'Neill's autobiographical play. The Monte Cristo Cottage, located at 325 Pequot Ave., New London, is where O'Neill spent his boyhood summers.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb 28
|J3SS23
|12
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb 6
|Mdt
|1
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Feb 3
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Wize1
|31
|Walking
|Jan '17
|JakeJr
|2
|State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC