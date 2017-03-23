ECSOa s space program has a successfu...

ECSOa s space program has a successful lift-off at the Garde

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – The handful of Imperial Storm Troopers clad in white armor lurking ominously in the lobby of the Garde Arts Center Saturday night was a clear sign this was not your usual Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra concert.  If you program includes music from “Star Trek” and “Star Wars,” you draw a lot of new concert-goers, with a heavy emphasis on Gen X. The fifth concert of the ECSO's 70th season was named “The Final Frontier,” and its musical galaxy stretched from television to the European avant garde.

