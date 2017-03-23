ECSOa s space program has a successful lift-off at the Garde

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – The handful of Imperial Storm Troopers clad in white armor lurking ominously in the lobby of the Garde Arts Center Saturday night was a clear sign this was not your usual Eastern Connecticut Symphony Orchestra concert. If you program includes music from “Star Trek” and “Star Wars,” you draw a lot of new concert-goers, with a heavy emphasis on Gen X. The fifth concert of the ECSO's 70th season was named “The Final Frontier,” and its musical galaxy stretched from television to the European avant garde.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.