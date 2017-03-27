"Day" in and "Day" out: Flock presents "Long Day's Journey"

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: 3/8/17::Daybreak:: Amy Bentley, as the maid, looks out the window as Victor Chiburis, as Edmund Tyrone, reads a book during a Flock Theatre rehearsal of Eugene O'Neill's “Long Day's Journey into Night,” on Wednesday, March 8, 2017 at the Monte Cristo Cottage in New London. The the autobiographical play was written to be set in the cottage and this is the first time the drama has been staged in the house.

