Cultural coalition awarded $20,000 grant

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - The Southeastern Connecticut Cultural Coalition has been awarded a $20,000 grant from the Frank Loomis Palmer Fund to support the coalition's Rising Tide Series of events, including cultural conversations, summits and roundtables. The fund was established in 1936 to support and promote quality educational, cultural, human services and health-care programming for underserved populations.

