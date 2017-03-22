Cops: Man found with $1,000 in bogus bills outside mall
A New York City man is facing charges after police say they found him with 10 bogus $100 bills outside a Connecticut mall. The Day in New London reports that police responded to the Crystal Mall in Waterford on Tuesday for reports of someone using counterfeit money.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Comments
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Groton Music Selection (Aug '12)
|Mar 23
|Musikologist
|15
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar 18
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar 18
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb 28
|J3SS23
|12
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb '17
|Mdt
|1
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC