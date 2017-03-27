Company envisions rehab of troubled New London high-rises

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: The Thames River Apartments on Crystal Avenue in New London are seen from the air May 11, 2005. New London - Plans to rehab rather than demolish three Crystal Avenue high-rises have resurfaced even as the efforts of the city and New London Housing Authority remain focused on finding new homes for the 124 families there.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.