CNN Dusts Off Its Approach to the News With YouTuber Casey Neistat

The teenagers wait outside of Muddy Waters CafA© in New London, Conn., a short walk from the Amtrak Train or the Block Island ferry on this sleepy coast of the Long Island Sound two and a half hours from New York City. They will come inside and ask if YouTuber Casey Neistat 's dad is in because Casey once stopped at his dad's coffeeshop on "the vlog."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New York Observer.