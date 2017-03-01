To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Cecilia Estevez, a U.S. citizen, works on a form N-400, an application for citizenship, in the offices of Immigration Advocacy and Support Center in New London on Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Estevez, a student at Connecticut College whose parents are undocumented immigrants, volunteers at the center.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.