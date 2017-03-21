Body found in river near submarine base
Naval Submarine Base New London spokesman Chris Zendan says sailors found the body in the Thames River along the base waterfront on Tuesday afternoon. The medical examiner's office has taken the body to determine the person's identity.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.
Comments
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Mar 18
|Dr Pendyke
|32
|Russian spy ship returns to East Coast of US
|Mar 18
|Dr Pendyke
|1
|Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11)
|Mar 2
|Wrong Phart
|26
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Feb 28
|J3SS23
|12
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb '17
|Mdt
|1
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Feb '17
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Walking
|Jan '17
|JakeJr
|2
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC