Blizzard watch issued for NYC ahead of monster nor'easter 0:0
A blizzard watch was issued for the Big Apple on Saturday ahead of Tuesday's monster nor'easter - which could dump up to 18 inches of snow on the city. The National Weather Service issued the watch for New York City, Long Island, Southern Westchester, Southern New Haven, Southern Fairfield, New London, and Middlesex and New London counties, beginning late Monday through Tuesday evening.
