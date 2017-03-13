Blizzard bears down on region, Malloy announces travel ban
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Grocery stores were bustling and parking lots were packed Monday as residents stocked up on essentials for a late-season snowstorm anticipated to bring up to a foot of snow to coastal Connecticut and shut down travel across the state. At ShopRite in New London, a crowd of customers lined up at cash registers pushing shopping carts - some filled to the top - with milk, bread, bottled water, meat and bags of pretzels. Customers hurried through the store with shopping lists and grabbed last-minute items before the snowfall.
