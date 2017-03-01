Bill would allow New London to decide on tax-exempt status of nonprofits
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Mayor Michael Passero and State Rep Chris Soto, D-New London, made a case Friday for a proposed bill that would give municipal leaders, and not the state, the power to determine which properties owned by nonprofits should be tax exempt.
