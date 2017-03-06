Attorney says city shirking its duty ...

Attorney says city shirking its duty at Crystal Avenue high-rises

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – The attorney representing the 124 families at the Thames River Apartments has issued an April 1 deadline to the city to show a commitment to a 2014 court-stipulated agreement to find safe and sanitary homes for the residents at the troubled Crystal Avenue high-rises. Attorney Robert Reardon spent more than a decade sparring with the New London Housing Authority as part of a class-action lawsuit he filed to force the city to address what he called the deplorable conditions there.

