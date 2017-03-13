Attempts to change budgeting in Hartf...

Attempts to change budgeting in Hartford have trickle-down effect

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: In February, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced his plan to address slow economic growth in Connecticut and long-held concerns about the way state tax dollars are allocated to municipalities. His administration proposed changes to that system that would mean heavy cuts in aid to some towns, and boosts to cities like New London and Norwich.

