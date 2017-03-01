To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Father Mark O'Donnell, pastor at St. Joseph Church in New London, makes a cross in ashes on the foreheads of parishioners and students from St. Joseph School during morning Ash Wednesday Mass, Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Ash Wednesday marks the beginning of Lenten season in the western Christian tradition.

