April shower preview

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: People try to stay dry while waiting for their buses at the SEAT bus stop on Water Street in New London during the rain storm Tuesday, March 28, 2017. People try to stay dry while waiting for their buses at the SEAT bus stop on Water Street in New London during the rain storm Tuesday, March 28, 2017. People try to stay dry as they walk to their buses at the SEAT bus stop on Water Street in New London during the rain storm Tuesday, March 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.