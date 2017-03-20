American Red Cross to offer free smoke alarm installations
The Connecticut American Red Cross is starting its first Red Cross Install-A-Thon event on Monday in New London. Volunteers will visit homes between 9:00 a.m. and 12:00 p.m. to install smoke detectors for free.
