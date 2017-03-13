A time to rehearse

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Andrew Little, 16, left, of Noank and Casey Flax, 16, of Mystic find a quiet spot in a hall to rehearse before their turn to perform before the whole group during a New London Youth Talent Show rehearsal at Bennie Dover Jackson Middle School in New London, Sunday, March 19, 2017. Casey and Andrew will be performing a duet of a medley of four songs.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.