A sign of spring
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Assistant Manager Sam Crocker of Crocker's Boatyard in New London operates the travel lift as he launches the first boat of the season for the boatyard Thursday morning, March 30, 2017. The yard is off to a late start due to the cooler weather, but is expecting to be very busy as soon as the warmer weather arrives.
