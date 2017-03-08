A day at the beach

A day at the beach

Next Story Prev Story
24 min ago Read more: TheDay.Com

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Jonah Lunsford, 3, of New London, helps his older sister Gabriel Lunsford, 8, in building a sandcastle on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, while spending the afternoon with their mom Michelle Billips at Ocean Beach Park in New London. Jonah Lunsford, 3, of New London, helps his older sister Gabriel Lunsford, 8, in building a sandcastle on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, while spending the afternoon with their mom Michelle Billips at Ocean Beach Park in New London.  "The kids have been bugging me to take them to the beach all winter," Michelle said "I finally had the time to take advantage of a warm sunny day."

Start the conversation, or Read more at TheDay.Com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Conn. city: People using new fountain as toilet (Jun '11) Mar 2 Wrong Phart 26
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) Feb 28 J3SS23 12
Rosie's Diner Feb '17 Mdt 1
News Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip... Feb '17 America Gentleman... 2
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Jan '17 Wize1 31
Walking Jan '17 JakeJr 2
News State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru... Nov '16 Wildchild 1
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Winter Storm Warning for New London County was issued at March 09 at 3:07PM EST

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Surgeon General
  4. Syria
  5. Iran
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Mexico
  5. Wall Street
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,775 • Total comments across all topics: 279,426,438

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC