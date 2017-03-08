A day at the beach
Jonah Lunsford, 3, of New London, helps his older sister Gabriel Lunsford, 8, in building a sandcastle on Wednesday, March 8, 2017, while spending the afternoon with their mom Michelle Billips at Ocean Beach Park in New London. "The kids have been bugging me to take them to the beach all winter," Michelle said "I finally had the time to take advantage of a warm sunny day."
