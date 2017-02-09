Zora Neale Hurston celebrated at New ...

Zora Neale Hurston celebrated at New London program

In honor of Black History Month and Women's History Month, Emerson Theatre Collaborative will hold its sixth annual Celebration of the Life and Writings of Zora Neale Hurston from 4 to 6 p.m. March 4 at Miracle Temple Church in New London. Featured participants include Leola Wilkerson, Nichelle Rollins, Ciara Rollins, Theresa Broach, Rhonda Ward, Attallah Sheppard, Charlene Sheppard, Frank Silva, Christian Marshall and Lisa Giordano.

