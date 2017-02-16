What New London Businesses Want to See from Linda McMahon
"Bodes well not for small businesses just like ours, but for everybody here in Connecticut," said Dave Quinn, president of Quinn & Hary Marketing in New London. Quinn's small business reached a level of success that he can expand into downtown New London.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Connecticut.
Comments
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb 6
|Mdt
|1
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Feb 3
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Wize1
|31
|Walking
|Jan '17
|JakeJr
|2
|State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Linda
|11
|Changing team in pokemon go (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|brickeahl7
|9
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC