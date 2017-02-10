Wally Lamb at the Garde Arts Center in New London on Nov. 23, 2014.

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Libraries in southeastern Connecticut have been holding a series of discussions about author Wally Lamb's books, all pegged to the release of his latest novel, "I'll Take You There." They wrap things up with a program at 3 p.m. Sunday in the Garde Arts Center's Oasis Room.

