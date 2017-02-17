Walkers Concerned About Icy Sidewalks in New London
Residents in New London said they're concerned they might slip and fall since parts of the sidewalks are still covered in ice. People taking to the streets in New London said they're concerned they might slip and fall since parts of the sidewalks are still covered in ice.
