Volunteers needed for Red Cross smoke alarm instaIlation in New London
New London – The Red Cross is seeking volunteers to participate in a March 10 Red Cross Install-A-Thon, an effort to ensure more homes are equipped with smoke alarms. The Red Cross will be visiting homes to install free smoke alarms in New London from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 10. Volunteers are needed to help install alarms, to educate and provide safety information for th event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb 6
|Mdt
|1
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Feb 3
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Wize1
|31
|Walking
|Jan '17
|JakeJr
|2
|State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Linda
|11
|Changing team in pokemon go (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|brickeahl7
|9
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC