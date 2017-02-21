Volunteers needed for Red Cross smoke alarm instaIlation in New London

New London – The Red Cross is seeking volunteers to participate in a March 10 Red Cross Install-A-Thon, an effort to ensure more homes are equipped with smoke alarms. The Red Cross will be visiting homes to install free smoke alarms in New London from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on March 10. Volunteers are needed to help install alarms, to educate and provide safety information for th event.

