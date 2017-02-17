Tons of road salt dumped last week no...

Tons of road salt dumped last week now finding its way into waterways

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: With weekend temperatures heading into the high 40s, the lumpy masses of encrusted week-old snow from last Thursday's blizzard will be shrinking fast, melting into runoff that takes with it the last of the tons of salt dumped on roads during the storm that hasn't already made it into storm drains and waterways. In this region, much of that salt came from DRVN Enterprises, a company located at State Pier in New London for the last three years that supplies rock salt mixed with calcium chloride and lignin, an organic tree extract, as well as pure rock salt imported from Egypt.

