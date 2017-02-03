To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Oscar Stallard, 4, of New London reacts as Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center Wildlife Educator Robert Reas puts a vibrating tuning fork to his chin as a demonstration of how snakes can sense vibrations during Reas's presentation at the Public Library of New London in New London Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 as part of "Take Your Child to The Library Day". Children enjoy a presentation by Denison Pequotsepos Nature Center Wildlife Educator Robert Reas as he talks about animal senses at the Public Library of New London in New London Saturday, Feb. 4, 2017 as part of "Take Your Child to The Library Day".

