Survivor identified in Connecticut flight school plane crash

Authorities have released the name of the man injured in a training flight crash that killed the plane's other occupant. Police on Thursday said 20-year-old Rafayel Hany Wassef of New London remains in critical condition at a hospital following the crash Wednesday near the end of a runaway at a Connecticut airport.

