Superhero in training

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Layla Helmer, 7 of New London, throws a beanbag to knock down "villains" during on the Superhero Training Course on Saturday, Feb. 25 at the Public Library of New London. The course was part of the library's Fandom Fun! series where on the fourth Saturday of every month activities are planned from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., based upon a popular book, movie or series.

