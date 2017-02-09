Storm preparedness: 'Everybody was ready for this one'

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A lone pedestrian makes his way down Green Street in New London during a winter storm Thursday, February 9, 2017. Despite heavy snowfalls and near white-out conditions on the roads, towns came prepared into the first major snowstorm of 2017: closing schools and municipal buildings preemptively and calling their plowing crews out early to keep roads clear.

