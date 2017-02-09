Storm preparedness: 'Everybody was ready for this one'
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: A lone pedestrian makes his way down Green Street in New London during a winter storm Thursday, February 9, 2017. Despite heavy snowfalls and near white-out conditions on the roads, towns came prepared into the first major snowstorm of 2017: closing schools and municipal buildings preemptively and calling their plowing crews out early to keep roads clear.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb 6
|Mdt
|1
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Feb 3
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Wize1
|31
|Walking
|Jan '17
|JakeJr
|2
|State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Linda
|11
|Changing team in pokemon go (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|brickeahl7
|9
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC