State Street building damaged in 2013...

State Street building damaged in 2013 fire nearly back online

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London – Nearly three years after a fire severely damaged the historic Bacon Building on State Street and displaced 20 residents and two businesses, building owner William Cornish says some of the 17 apartments are nearly ready to go back on the market. Cornish said he expects at least one floor of apartments in the more than 150-year-old building to be ready to rent by March, following extensive renovations completed in the wake of the Aug. 21, 2013 fire.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rosie's Diner Feb 6 Mdt 1
News Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip... Feb 3 America Gentleman... 2
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Jan '17 Wize1 31
Walking Jan '17 JakeJr 2
News State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru... Nov '16 Wildchild 1
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) Sep '16 Linda 11
Changing team in pokemon go (Jul '16) Aug '16 brickeahl7 9
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Hong Kong
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,859 • Total comments across all topics: 278,740,529

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC