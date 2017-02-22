Souvenir Photos Of Bygone 'Paper Moon...

Souvenir Photos Of Bygone 'Paper Moon' Days At Lyman Allyn

Nobody seems to know who came up with the idea of "paper moons," those kitschy photo booths at carnivals and vacation destinations in which people sit inside the curve of a crescent moon and smile for the camera. The tourist-trappy phenomenon originated in about the 1870s and was popular, on and off, until the 1950s, peaking around 1910.

