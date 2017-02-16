Southeastern CT narcotics trafficker sentenced to prison

A 34-year-old from New London, and Queens, NY was sentenced today to 10 years of prison for distributing crack cocaine, according to Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut. Sydney Jackson, also known as 'Fatz', will also have five years of supervised release following his imprisonment as part of his sentencing by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport.

