Southeastern CT narcotics trafficker sentenced to prison
A 34-year-old from New London, and Queens, NY was sentenced today to 10 years of prison for distributing crack cocaine, according to Deirdre M. Daly, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut. Sydney Jackson, also known as 'Fatz', will also have five years of supervised release following his imprisonment as part of his sentencing by U.S. District Judge Victor A. Bolden in Bridgeport.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTNH.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb 6
|Mdt
|1
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Feb 3
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Wize1
|31
|Walking
|Jan '17
|JakeJr
|2
|State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Linda
|11
|Changing team in pokemon go (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|brickeahl7
|9
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC