Snow wreaks havoc, sends tractor-trailer down embankment in Stonington

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Cadet 4/c Leah Schweigert-Opas hauls on the halyard and cadet 3/c Drew Connelly salutes the stars and stripes as the morning Color Detail at the United States Coast Guard Academy raises the flags in front of Hamilton Hall in the face of a winter nor'easter Thursday, February 9, 2017 in New London. Although some things, including Amtrak, were running on schedule Thursday morning, many parking bans were in effect and area schools, along with Chelsea Groton Bank branches, were closed.

