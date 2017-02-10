Sins of the past hide in a Shadows of...

Sins of the past hide in a Shadows of Parisa by Eric D. Lehman

Next Story Prev Story
12 min ago Read more: The Day

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: He has authored a dozen books of local history, travel and fiction, including “Homegrown Terror: Benedict Arnold and the Burning of New London," “A History of Connecticut Food,” “A History of Connecticut Wine: Vineyard in Your Backyard,” “Afoot in Connecticut” and “Becoming Tom Thumb: Charles Stratton, P. T. Barnum, and the Dawn of American Celebrity.” Lehman's mostly recently published novel, “Shadows of Paris,” is a story about the developing relationship between William Brynes, an American, who takes a teaching job at a private school in Paris to flee the “sins” of his past, and fellow expat Lucy Navarre, who has a cheating husband and an equally mysterious history.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

New London Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Rosie's Diner Feb 6 Mdt 1
News Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip... Feb 3 America Gentleman... 2
News Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09) Jan '17 Wize1 31
Walking Jan '17 JakeJr 2
News State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru... Nov '16 Wildchild 1
The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09) Sep '16 Linda 11
Changing team in pokemon go (Jul '16) Aug '16 brickeahl7 9
See all New London Discussions

Find what you want!

Search New London Forum Now

New London Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

New London Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. Gunman
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Hong Kong
 

New London, CT

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,594 • Total comments across all topics: 278,757,704

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC