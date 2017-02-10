Sins of the past hide in a Shadows of Parisa by Eric D. Lehman
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: He has authored a dozen books of local history, travel and fiction, including “Homegrown Terror: Benedict Arnold and the Burning of New London," “A History of Connecticut Food,” “A History of Connecticut Wine: Vineyard in Your Backyard,” “Afoot in Connecticut” and “Becoming Tom Thumb: Charles Stratton, P. T. Barnum, and the Dawn of American Celebrity.” Lehman's mostly recently published novel, “Shadows of Paris,” is a story about the developing relationship between William Brynes, an American, who takes a teaching job at a private school in Paris to flee the “sins” of his past, and fellow expat Lucy Navarre, who has a cheating husband and an equally mysterious history.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb 6
|Mdt
|1
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Feb 3
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Wize1
|31
|Walking
|Jan '17
|JakeJr
|2
|State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Linda
|11
|Changing team in pokemon go (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|brickeahl7
|9
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC