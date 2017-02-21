Shake shake shake

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Cooper, a two-year-old male Goldendoodle, shakes off saltwater next to his owner Tim Ressler of New London, after retrieving a piece of driftwood, Ressler tossed into the water, at 910 Corporation Beach along Pequot Avenue in New London, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Tim and his wife Megan Ressler brought Cooper to the beach run around.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.