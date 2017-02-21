Shake shake shake
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: Cooper, a two-year-old male Goldendoodle, shakes off saltwater next to his owner Tim Ressler of New London, after retrieving a piece of driftwood, Ressler tossed into the water, at 910 Corporation Beach along Pequot Avenue in New London, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2017. Tim and his wife Megan Ressler brought Cooper to the beach run around.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Day.
Add your comments below
New London Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Rosie's Diner
|Feb 6
|Mdt
|1
|Independent Trumbull Pharmacy Perfects Prescrip...
|Feb 3
|America Gentleman...
|2
|Five Arrested On Prostitution Charges In Branfo... (Dec '09)
|Jan '17
|Wize1
|31
|Walking
|Jan '17
|JakeJr
|2
|State, local lawmakers pledge opposition to Tru...
|Nov '16
|Wildchild
|1
|The Stenger Farm Pond Case (Jul '09)
|Sep '16
|Linda
|11
|Changing team in pokemon go (Jul '16)
|Aug '16
|brickeahl7
|9
Find what you want!
Search New London Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC