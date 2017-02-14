Russia sends spy ship near U.S., depl...

Russia sends spy ship near U.S., deploys banned missiles at home

A Russian spy ship was spotted off the East Coast of the United States Tuesday, the same day the Trump administration confirmed the Kremlin had secretly deployed banned cruise missiles inside its borders. The New York Times first reported that the Obama administration learned in 2014 the missiles were a violation of a 1987 treaty between the United States and Russia that banned ground-launched intermediate-range missiles.

