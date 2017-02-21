Residents evacuated after smoke fills New London apartment
To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - Residents of an apartment building at the Faire Harbour Landings were evacuated after smoke and an electrical smell filled the first floor of Building 6 Friday evening. Eversource would soon be restoring power to nearby homes, although three buildings nearby would need to wait longer as the utility continued its work, said Battalion Chief Keith Nichols of the New London Fire Department.
