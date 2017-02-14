Rabid raccoon found on Starr Street i...

Rabid raccoon found on Starr Street in New London

To continue reading up to 10 premium articles, you must register , or sign up and take advantage of this exclusive offer: New London - A raccoon found on Starr Street has tested positive for rabies, Ledge Light Health District announced Tuesday. The raccoon was found after it fought with and injured a dog on Monday morning, said Ryan McCammon, Ledge Light's supervisor of environmental health.

