Rabid raccoon found on Starr Street in New London

New London - A raccoon found on Starr Street has tested positive for rabies, Ledge Light Health District announced Tuesday. The raccoon was found after it fought with and injured a dog on Monday morning, said Ryan McCammon, Ledge Light's supervisor of environmental health.

